The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team was headed to the California Interscholastic Federation Regional Division IV basketball semifinals on Saturday after a joyous 60-48 victory over host Hillsdale on Thursday night.
The 10th seeded Cougars shocked the two-seed Knights who were playing at home — though you wouldn't know it. Fans poured over Highway 92 for the 7 p.m. start and overflowed the stands behind both benches. Cougar fans were several decibels louder than Knights fans across the court.
The Cougars were led by Jaeden Hutchins who had 29 points while floating above the rim for most of the game. His emphatic alley oop dunk in the waning seconds provided an exclamation point. The Cougars were at times dominating, drawing out the lead to 41-24 early in the third quarter.
Hillsdale clawed its way back with some balanced scoring. Three Knights scored in double figures. The Knights closed it to a 4-point margin with 3:18 remaining in the game but they could never take the lead.
Senior Dio Lucido didn't light up the scoresheet for the Cougars, but he did the kinds of things that kept the Coach John Parsons' team in control. He took care of the ball at the point and had four steals and a block.
The Cougars play in the CIF Division IV regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Marin Catholic.
