Big road win

The Cougars were too much for the host Knights. Clay Lambert / Review

The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team was headed to the California Interscholastic Federation Regional Division IV basketball semifinals on Saturday after a joyous 60-48 victory over host Hillsdale on Thursday night.

The 10th seeded Cougars shocked the two-seed Knights who were playing at home — though you wouldn't know it. Fans poured over Highway 92 for the 7 p.m. start and overflowed the stands behind both benches. Cougar fans were several decibels louder than Knights fans across the court.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories