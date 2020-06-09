With in-person fundraisers limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many Coastside organizations have turned to online fundraising campaigns to make up lost ground. Now, sports teams at Half Moon Bay High School are moving their pitches online as well.
The Half Moon Bay High School Boosters Athletics Corp., which donates thousands of dollars each year to the Cougars’ sports programs, is expecting fewer contributions from local sponsors this fall due to declining revenue from the fallout of the pandemic.
In late May, the Cougars football team launched a month-long online fundraising campaign seeking $25,000. Using an eTeamSponsor.com profile, the team is looking for additional funds to secure more resources and keep building its program.
The money will be used for a variety of expenses from practice equipment, cones and game uniforms to the end-of-year banquet and awards ceremony, tournament fees, travel expenses and digital video equipment for film review.
Coaches hope these funds will help maintain the momentum from last season’s success. During the 2019 season last fall, Cougars steamrolled the competition in the Peninsula Athletic League. They finished with a 10-1 record, with the sole loss coming in their first and last game of the postseason, against No. 1 Serra High School in the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs.
As of Monday afternoon, the team had raised more than $17,000 from 228 donors. To donate, follow the link
provided at hmbhsathletics.com. Donors can contribute by mailing a check or by phone as well.
Last week, the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee canceled the 2020 Art and Pumpkin Festival. The annual event in October typically provides a huge fundraising opportunity for nonprofits and high school sports teams. Specifically, the boys and girls basketball teams make good use of the festival, selling tickets for a pancake breakfast right before their season begins.
While plans to offset the lost opportunity are still in the works, the girls basketball team is planning several
virtual running, biking and rollerblading events to give their fans a chance to donate. The team expects a 5-kilometer run to take place in mid-
July.
