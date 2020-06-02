Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity girls basketball team is no stranger to team-bonding exercises. Before the team went to the California Interscholastic Federation Division IV state tournament in March, before it dominated the Peninsula Athletic League with an 11-1 record and finished 25-4 overall, the girls bonded and set goals in a team camp in Sonora over the summer.
If the Cougars’ remarkable run was any indication, team chemistry can do wonders for a high school team.
In an offseason unlike any other, many high school athletes are missing the interaction, laughter and practice with each other. Under normal circumstances, most high school athletes would have some type of summer workout, or a retreat, as the girls team did last year.
It was this desire for cohesiveness that prompted head coach Antonio Veloso to promote a series of online videos in which members of the Half Moon Bay girls varsity basketball team demonstrate various workouts and drills, exercises they came up with themselves. Shooting, ball-handling and fitness all come into play. At a fundamental level, the videos, which include a ball-handling routine from Alli Dioli and a methodical shooting approach from Abby Kennedy, provide more than an outlet to keep the team engaged with each other during a tumultuous offseason. These posts, which can be seen on the HMB Lady Cougar Basketball channel on YouTube, act as an extension of the team and are aimed at younger girls who may someday don a Cougar jersey.
“It motivates me to get out and practice,” junior guard Layne Faust said of the drills. “And it’s cool to help the younger girls with their skills. I feel like I’m doing my part to keep the program strong.”
“I hope when kids watch these videos, it inspires them to become a better player than they are now,” said junior forward Genevieve Belmonte, who nailed two free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining to ice the 49-47 win over Caruthers High School and send the Cougars to the second round of the CIF state championships.
There are a few notable alumni participating as well. Fans may recognize Ally Longaker and Addison
Walling, both members of the graduating class of 2017, along with
Makenna Colucci and Katherine Dioli, who both graduated in 2018. Walling said she wants to contribute to the growing basketball scene on the Coastside by sharing drills she believes benefited her the most throughout her career. Walling and Longaker both play together at Austin College, a Division III school in Sherman, Texas.
“I coach during summers and help at camps to train young girls and try to build a pipeline,” Walling said. “This is just another way, while the world is going crazy, to still reach out.”
It’s no accident the varsity girls team is so close and continues to grow throughout the years. Longaker credits Veloso for helping foster a community between schools. She remembers when Veloso took charge of the high school program while she was at Cunha Intermediate School.
“Suddenly, the high school girls were showing up to our games and supporting us,” Longaker recalled. “Antonio was inviting us to open gyms. He’s done a really great job of trying to get girls of all levels involved and have experiences like that.”
Like last summer’s trip to Sonora, a team’s preseason scrimmages and workouts can help set the tone for the road ahead. The team also brings younger players from Cunha and the high school’s own junior varsity squad to experience the dynamic and have fun with older players. As junior guard Maya Rippberger explained, those trips boosted confidence. Like many members of the team, she’s been a part of these since middle school.
“It’s really fun. You get to hang with the older girls and it’s really cool to bond with everyone,” Rippberger said. “And it’s pretty intense. You get a lot of skills from it.”
With group activities halted for the time being, these shared videos prompt the current team to not only stay sharp but stay connected. Veloso believes this simple interaction, although initiated through a screen, does resonate with players. It’s what they would be doing on the court in person if they could.
“You’ve got to make sure they’re sticking with each other and talking with each other,” Veloso said. “If they were all going to school, they’d be seeing each other and saying hello. But some of these kids haven’t seen another player in about four months. And that hurts every sport because you need that interaction.”
