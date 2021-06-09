The Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team celebrated graduating seniors and other accomplished players late last month.
After a unique and challenging season due to COVID-19, Carlos Ruiz and Luke James were named Most Improved. Preston Dimas was awarded the Doug Murphy Outstanding Lineman Award and William Moffitt the Don Dias Award. Sam Lowings finished with the Jack Coolidge Award and Connor Quosig with the John Francis Award.
Graduating seniors include Quosig, James, Tristan Hofmann, Dimas, Lukas Meighen, Cristian Haro, Nohea Sharp, Todd Damrosch, Adrian Alvarez, Ricky Ramirez and Justin Cunningham.
Dimas will go on to play at Chapman University next year and Hofmann will play at the University of Puget Sound.
The Cougars will also be retiring jersey No. 12 after a spectacular high school career for Hofmann. Hofmann’s will only be the fourth jersey retired in Half Moon Bay High School football history.
As a freshman, Hofmann played on the 14-1 NorCal championship team and was named team Rookie of the Year. His second year he was named team MVP and First Team All PAL Defensive Back. Hofmann continued to take home awards his junior year. He was named PAL Ocean Player of the Year and All State Small School First Team Multi-purpose by Cal High Sports, among others. Despite complications due to COVID-19, the Cougars were able to play a spring season and Hofmann wrapped up his high school career being named First Team All Bay Area Athlete by West Coast Preps.
Hofmann threw for 1,033 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for a career 2,817 yards and 43 touchdowns, and had a total 313 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.