The Half Moon Bay High School varsity boys battled a scrappy South San Francisco squad in the Cougars’ home gym on Saturday night in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Division III playoffs. The favored Cougars had trouble pulling away until Drew Dorwin found his range.
Dorwin rained down 3-pointers in the third quarter and that became a torrent of Cougar shots from distance. The result was a 61-45 victory and the continuation of a big season for the Cougars.
The Cougars travel to Aptos on Tuesday night. The trip will be challenging, as the Mariners are 20-4 — including 9-1 at home — and finished second in the Santa Cruz Coast League. The winner of that game advances to the semifinals on Thursday and will play the winner of the Monterey-Santa Cruz game.
Saturday’s game was a battle from the start as the Warriors’ 2-3 zone seemed to disrupt the Cougar offense and clog the passing lanes. Half Moon Bay Coach John Parsons said afterward that the tactic was not a surprise.
“We were expecting them to zone us because they zoned us the second half last time we played them,” he said. “We spent the last couple days working on zones. It didn’t catch us by surprise. We executed OK for the most part.”
The Cougars led only 12-9 after the first quarter, largely on the square shoulders of sophomore Jaeden Hutchins. The 6-7 post battled for inside position and the result was eight points by the end of the first quarter.
“In the first half, Jaeden hurt them inside and we did a good job of moving the zone,” Parsons said. “Jaeden is going to be a helluva player. He’s only a sophomore and only scratching the surface.”
The Cougars also found some success in transition, getting to the foul line often in the first half, but the jump shots weren’t falling. The Cougars began to find some separation with 2:38 to go in the half when Dorwin hit the first of his 3-pointers from the left corner. That put the home team up by eight and it would lead by 10 at the break.
The Warriors closed the gap early in the third and it looked like the Cougar offense might be in a funk. Half Moon Bay didn’t score in the first two minutes of the half. Meanwhile, South San Francisco’s Max Lara-Perez scored a 3 and another jumper to erase half of the deficit.
That is when the Cougars found their range, hitting three 3-pointers in rapid succession. Dorwin was credited with two of them and the third came off the hand of sophomore sixth-man Gavin Glynn. The barrage seemed to soften the Warriors’ defense and from that point there was no stopping the Cougars.
“Third quarter our shooters got hot,” Parsons said.
