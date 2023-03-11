The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team came up short on Saturday in the CIF Division IV state basketball title game played at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Valencia took the title, 87-59.
It was the first time ever that the Cougars played in the title game. The Cougars were tied at the end of the first quarter but suffered a crushing blow when junior post star Jaeden Hutchins was forced out of the game with a turned ankle. Valencia stretched the lead after Hutchins' injury.
(1) comment
I’m so sorry a player was injured. Would have been great to compete as a full healthy roster. But congratulations for hmb going to state! Well done!
