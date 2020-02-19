Though Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova high schools' boys varsity basketball teams traded shots, blocks, jabs and a few taunts on Friday night, the Cougars were on a higher court. The Cougars’ passing and fast break play proved to be the difference in a 73-53 victory on the Tigers’ Senior Night.
With the win over the Tigers (9-15, 5-7 PAL), the Cougars (19-5, 11-0) secured an undefeated PAL North title. They will find out their Central Coast Section playoff bracket today.
It was the type of offensive performance that takes time to manifest. It can take a whole season to get on the same page consistently, and the way Half Moon Bay drove to the basket and ran the fast break on Friday was evidence that the team had built some solid chemistry.
“Once League rolled around, we flipped a switch, kind of found what we were hoping for, whatever you want to call it,” head coach John Parsons said. “We started playing with that intensity, the passion that we needed. It’s very evident that’s been improving all year.”
Mykola Ediger finished with 20 points but was responsible for many of his teammates’ baskets. He found Ben McKnight (16 points) time and again inside the paint, often with swift or no-look passes that flew by the defense and left the visiting Half Moon Bay crowd roaring in approval.
The Cougars’ defense limited the Tigers to perimeter shots for most of the game. Though it took awhile for Terra Nova to find any kind of rhythm, eventually the shots began falling for the home team.
With six minutes left in the second quarter and down 25-8, Terra Nova went on a solid run, fueled by 3-pointers from point guard Chase McKnight. The Cougars went into the locker room with a 36-26 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Terra Nova continued to make 3-pointers. The home crowd erupted when a basket made it a 38-31 deficit with 5:10 remaining. But the Cougars responded right away when Ediger nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Zeke Syme, the Cougars’ starting point guard, got offensive rebounds and drew multiple shooting fouls in the paint down the stretch. His energy, combined with Ediger’s dismantling of the Tigers’ defense, was instrumental in securing a 20-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Parsons said, after Syme was inserted into the starting lineup at the beginning of league play, the team’s energy level went up a notch.
“I think he’s been the spark plug,” Parsons said. “His energy has been contagious around the team.”
Half Moon Bay hopes to keep the effort up when the CCS playoffs start next week.
