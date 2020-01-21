The Half Moon Bay boys varsity basketball won all three games this week to prove its mettle and confirm its first-place status in the Peninsula Athletic League North. The final win came at home over Jefferson, 53-43, Friday night as Half Moon Bay showed determination, resilience and star power with Jefferson providing a stiff test.
Entering the week ranked 14th in Central Coast Section by Prep2Prep, the Cougars ended the week 12-4 overall, 5-0 in league, and will play rival Terra Nova at home on Friday.
Mykola Ediger led all scorers with 19 and nine rebounds. Ben McKnight had 11, seven rebounds and three steals, Sean Ediger and Zeke Syme each added six points. Lukas Meighen collected 10 boards and was in double digits in the category for the second consecutive game.
The game went back and forth throughout the first half. Ediger scored eight in the second quarter on drives, a fadeaway and finally a jumper from the elbow.
With the game on the line, Sean Ediger blocked a shot, collected a steal and scored four points to put the Cougars up for good.
Friday
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 45
Jefferson 36
Coming off a 20-point road win against early conference favorite Westmoor, the first home game for the Cougars’ girls varsity basketball team was a grind.
Made baskets came at a premium against an experienced opponent. Jefferson slowed down the pace and didn’t let the Cougars take advantage on fast-break runs.
With the win, the Cougars stay on top of the PAL standings as well as improve to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in league.
Saturday
Boys varsity soccer
Menlo-Atherton 1
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars played a great game through the first half, but in the last two minutes they gave up a corner kick and Menlo-Atherton capitalized. Despite the loss, goalkeeper Luis Garcia had a great game as did central defender Eder Carrasco and Nathan Freitas.
Wednesday
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 68
Westmoor 47
The Cougars came out aggressively and focused in a home victory. Consistent 3-point shooting and 11 total 3’s on the day sealed it. Six 3-pointers put the Cougars ahead 38-23 by halftime. They tallied five more 3-pointers and played consistent defense over the next two quarters to win the game handily.
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 59
Westmoor 45
At times in the first quarter, the Cougars seemed to be going less than full bore, but eventually outscored Westmoor 50-36 in the last three quarters to take command of the game. As usual, Mykola Ediger led the Cougars in scoring (22 points on 10 of 21, seven rebounds, four assists), but also was there to pick up his teammates when things went awry.
Boys varsity soccer
Hillsdale 2
Half Moon Bay 1
Half Moon Bay struggled to put the ball in the net against Hillsdale, which capitalized on a couple of mistakes from the Cougars. Hillsdale scored two goals in the second half. Half Moon Bay’s Pablo Jaramillo scored a goal in the waning minutes of the game.
