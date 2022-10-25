PJ Modena

Half Moon Bay High School varsity halfback PJ Modena bulls through the Burlingame defense on what was a big night for him, both on and off the field.

 Photo courtesy Becky Ruppel

PJ Modena might not have carried the entire Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team on his wide shoulder pads on Friday night, but for a moment in the third quarter he certainly carried a good portion of the Burlingame Panthers.

Modena broke through the line and rumbled like a four-wheel-drive truck over the Panther defense, gaining 40 yards. Three plays later he pounded into the Burlingame end zone to give his Cougars a 21-14 lead. Unfortunately, for the home team, it would be its last.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

