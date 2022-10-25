PJ Modena might not have carried the entire Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team on his wide shoulder pads on Friday night, but for a moment in the third quarter he certainly carried a good portion of the Burlingame Panthers.
Modena broke through the line and rumbled like a four-wheel-drive truck over the Panther defense, gaining 40 yards. Three plays later he pounded into the Burlingame end zone to give his Cougars a 21-14 lead. Unfortunately, for the home team, it would be its last.
Burlingame came back for a 29-27 win, spoiling the Cougars’ Homecoming. To the untrained eye, the difference was a foiled 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, but Cougar head coach Keith Holden wasn’t having that, nor was he blaming injuries that left his starting quarterback on the bench in his letter jacket.
“It’s not about injuries,” Holden said. “They played better than us.”
With the loss, the Cougars fall to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Bay Division of the Peninsula Athletic League. After a blistering start, the Cougars have lost two of their last three and are set to face Aragon on the road on Friday.
In every other sense of the word, Modena was a winner on Friday. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season. And as if that wasn’t enough, he was named Homecoming king while in the locker room at halftime.
For a while, it appeared that the night was going to be a celebration from beginning to end. The home stands were packed, and some students were in Halloween costumes. It was a very spooky beginning for the visitors from Burlingame.
An 80-yard opening drive culminated in a pitch from quarterback Owen Miller, who played admirably spelling the injured Liam Harrington, to Harrison Tobias who walked into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
After a three and out by Burlingame, the Cougars scored again in the first quarter. The big play was a Miller to Kai Zannette pass over the middle for 39 yards. Zannette would later be injured and spend most of the game on the bench. Then Modena ran through the Panther defense again. A second successful point-after made it 14-0, Cougars.
A Panther interception near their own goal line marked a change in momentum in the second quarter. Burlingame scored on the ground and in the air to make it 14-14 at the half.
The Cougars accounted for the only score of the third quarter, after Miller fell on a Panther fumble in Half Moon Bay territory. The subsequent drive ended with another Modena touchdown and it was 21-14. That would be the last Half Moon Bay lead of the game.
The Panthers scored two more times in the fourth quarter. Critically, they almost whiffed on the last extra point, but quarterback-holder Liam Friedman scooped up a bad snap and turned trouble into a 2-point conversion to give the Panthers a 29-21 lead with 5:55 remaining in the game.
The Cougars were poised in a late drive that ended with a Miller to Dio Lucido pass at the goal line. It was 29-27, with 46 seconds to go. Miller’s pass into the end zone on the 2-point attempt found a Panther defender and that was the ballgame.
Afterward, Modena said he was expecting a physical game at Aragon.
“It hurts deep down to lose, especially since it’s Homecoming,” said the only player to wear, not only a helmet, but a crown as well.
