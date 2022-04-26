You’d imagine that, down 10-0, the look on the faces of the Half Moon Bay Cougars varsity softball team would reflect defeat. Not so.
When Emily Chavez took the plate in the final inning, cheers echoed throughout the dugout, and she appeared far from giving up. With the bases loaded, Chavez kept a careful eye on each pitch that came through, not about to swing at just anything. Then her pitch came, and as the crack of the bat rang out, the dugout exploded. The grounder toward first went straight through the defense as Mia Modena and Emily Rentel rounded the bases for home.
Angelina Yeakley stepped into the box and a line drive sent Madison Melo home before Mills secured the final out on the following play, ending the game with a 10-3 victory.
“What I’m going to commend them on, and something I’ve been telling them all along, is that their attitude, and their support for themselves and their team is really what gets them motivated,” said head coach Christina Yeakley. “When they get down on themselves, or as a team, the dugout is quiet. That last inning when they started cheering and having a good time, suddenly they started playing better.”
The sky was clear on a sunny Coastside afternoon on Monday at Karen Villa Field as the Cougars took on Mills High School. The two teams were tied for first place in the Peninsula Athletic League before the game.
The Cougars struggled from the start. Mills put two on the board in the first inning with a single and a home run, and the Vikings continued to circle the bases, scoring 10 runs on 10 hits over the seven innings.
“This is the first time we’ve seen this high quality (of a team) in a long time,” said Yeakley. “I think that it was a surprise for our girls. They weren’t expecting this caliber of team, and, unfortunately, they did not play their best game because they were on their heels.
“They just weren’t ready for it,” she said.
The Cougars are looking for redemption, taking on Mills again at 4 p.m. today at Karen Villa Field. Yeakley said Tuesday's practice was focused on batting and attitude in preparation for the game.
“We need to work on when we do make a mistake, that we brush it off, and we make sure to tell each other that it’s OK,” said Yeakley. “That’s why pencils have erasers. You’re going to make mistakes, but how we as individuals and as a team recuperate with that is what matters.
“I’m hoping that (today) you’re going to see a much more confident team,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.