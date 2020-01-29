Vikings get league win
From staff reports
It was a rivalry type of weekend for both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Half Moon Bay High School. The Cougars faced Terra Nova at home on Friday, and both squads came away with a win over the Tigers.
The girls (16-2, 6-0 PAL) overwhelmed Terra Nova (4-13, 2-4) to win, 64-36. Alli Dioli notched 22 points and five 3-pointers. Abby Kennedy had 12 points and Genevieve Belmonte added 10 points and two 3-pointers. The girls’ offense went on a tear in the second half, scoring 22 and 18 points in the third and fourth quarters while shutting down the Tigers.
The boys (13-4, 6-0) won
67-49 over the Tigers (7-11, 3-3). The game started out slow for both teams. The Cougars only scored seven points in the first quarter but held Terra Nova to just four. The offense picked up in the second half, and the Cougars outscored the Tigers, 26-11, in the third quarter.
Jan. 22
Boys varsity soccer
South San Francisco 2
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars played well defensively despite giving up one goal in each half. Offensively they are struggling to capitalize on plenty of opportunities.
Jan. 21
Girls varsity basketball
Pescadero 29
Bay 19
Pescadero’s girls varsity basketball team beat Bay High School to win its first league game in three years. Joanna Corona had 10 points, Emilia Corona and Stephanie Jimenez had 8 points each. Faviola Rivers had eight rebounds and 4 points.
