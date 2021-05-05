Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity baseball team took a pair of games from visiting Terra Nova last week. The Cougars beat the Tigers, 14-2, on Thursday and won by forfeit on April 27.
In Thursday’s Peninsula Athletic League contest, the Tigers struck first but Cougars’ starter Liam Harrington settled down. He struck out eight in six innings of work.
Half Moon Bay took the lead in the third when Coleman Colucci drove in a run and Tristan Hofmann drew a based-loaded walk. The Cougars never looked back.
Two days earlier, Tigers coaches decided to forfeit the game in the second inning after their starting pitcher left with an injury in the first inning.
Saturday
Baseball
Burlingame 4
Half Moon Bay 2
Josh Dybalski started on the mound and he was magnificent. He started with three consecutive shutout innings to set the tempo. In the bottom of the third inning, HMB scored first as Coleman Colucci doubled in Jared Mettam.
Half Moon Bay took the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Todd Damrosch led off with a single and was replaced with Courtesy Runner Ryan Harrington. Harrington got to show off his speed as he scored on an overthrow past first base. The Cougars thought they scored two runs on the play, but Tristan Hofmann was called out on a close play at home plate.
Friday
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
Carlmont 44
The Cougars were up by 3 at the half, but Carlmont was not ready to give up as it outscored Half Moon Bay, 18-14, in the third to take a 37-36 lead.
With eight minutes left and down 1, the Cougars decided to stick with what has worked. They sped up the pace through defense and energy. They held Carlmont to 7 fourth-quarter points while turning the defensive possessions to offensive opportunities, scoring 22 points of their own in the fourth.
April 28
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 67
Carlmont 42
The Cougars improved to 2-2 on the road. Led by an aggressive defense that limited Carlmont's clean looks, Half Moon Bay jumped out to an early 18-11 lead.
Carlmont had no field goals while scoring only 5 points in the third quarter via the free throw line. Ally Co locked down the Carlmont penetration with back-to-back charges taken. Offensively, 10 Cougars scored as the ball and team were in constant motion.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 54
Carlmont 36
Half Moon Bay’s superior quickness, defense and rebounding wasn’t evident in the score until the second half, at which point the Cougars built as much as a 20-point lead on fast breaks and inside shots. The team moved to 5-1.
The win was a workman-like performance with 44 of 54 points scored in the paint while holding Carlmont to just 27 percent shooting.
April 27
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 50
Mt. Eden-Hayward 32
Half Moon Bay led by 4 at half, and then poured it on in the second half to lead by as much as 20 in a home game that was the first of five in five days.
Scoring was highlighted by some determined drives from Drew Dorwin who finished with 13 points, Sean Kennedy who had 12 points including two 3s, and Ben McKnight who had 9 points and 6 rebounds.
Water polo
Half Moon Bay 19
Capuchino 11
A quick first half of the game ended with only a 2-point spread. In the second half, the Cougars’ powerful defense combined with a quick and effective offense to prevent the Mustangs from advancing. Half Moon Bay maintained the lead and put up nine goals in the second half. Senior Ren Terwey scored seven goals, Jacob Wyman had four, Kai Guevara three, and there were two each from Wyatt Brians and Bobby Simmons. Jacob Goldstein also scored.
Boys golf
Burlingame 211
Half Moon Bay 236
Half Moon Bay tried to shake off the rust but was unable to drop putts throughout the day. Pablo Jaramillo, who scored a 39, followed by Sean Pyle with a 40 were the Cougar medalists.
