Missing two players still participating in their last Half Moon Bay High School football game, the Cougars varsity boys basketball team beat Woodside Priory on Friday, 63-56. It was their first time playing a game together in 409 days.
Sophomore Drew Dorwin scored 20 points in the first half on the strength of six 3-pointers. Senior Sean Kennedy had 10 second-half points.
Mykola and Sean Ediger and Ben McKnight provided steady senior leadership late in the game to preserve the victory.
The Cougars’ Saturday game with Aptos was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Aptos program. The team played a home game with St. Ignatius on Monday, after Review print deadlines. r
April 14
Baseball
Aragon 11
Half Moon Bay 6
In the final tune-up before league play, Aragon jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings but Half Moon Bay battled back in the bottom of the fourth.
Coleman Colucci scored the first run as he got in on a David Nieves groundout. This sparked a big two-out rally as Josh Dybalski singled in Aidan Vazquez. Kai Zanette drove in Nieves with a double. Todd Damrosch singled in both Dybalski and Zanette to take a 5-3 lead after four.
HMB pitching unfortunately ran out of gas against the veteran Aragon squad.
The varsity team opens up league play this week.
April 13
Water polo
Half Moon Bay 24
Priory 21
The Half Moon Bay Cougars started out strong with back-to-back goals from junior Jacob Wyman in the first quarter. The Cougars continued to push through and develop a strong offense and heavy defense that was matched by Priory.
The game went into overtime, and the tie was broken in the sudden death period by sophomore Myles Rippberger.
Senior Kai Guevara was almost unstoppable with 11 goals.
