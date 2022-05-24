HMB wins on road, 3-2
Half Moon Bay traveled to Santa Cruz to play Harbor High School in the first round of Central Coast Section Division V playoffs on Saturday and came home a winner, beating the Pirates, 3-2.
Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Player of the Year Jared Mettam walked in the first and PAL first-team catcher William Moffitt drove him in with a sacrifice fly. PAL Pitcher of the Year Liam Harrington started with a 1-2-3 inning.
The Cougars rallied in the second as Gavin Giacotto had a big leadoff double. Jason Couto singled, and PAL First Team Utility Player Ryan Harrington drove Giacotto home with an RBI single. Trevor Coruccini drew a walk, bringing home Couto making it 3-0, Cougars.
Devin Costa entered in the seventh with one out and a runner on first and immediately struck out the first batter he faced. An error would score a Harbor runner, making it 3-2, Half Moon Bay. But the game ended as Moffitt again gunned down a runner attempting to steal second.
Half Moon Bay was set to play on Tuesday, after Review print deadlines, against Gilroy's Christopher High School.
