The Half Moon Bay wrestling team held a coed practice last Friday to get ready for the Central Coast Section Masters Tournament the following day. Five boys and four girls were on their way to Watsonville to compete for a chance to enter the state tournament.
As head coach Sam Temko watched his wrestlers practice setups and penetrations with their respective partners, he was markedly relaxed.
“All the hard work’s done,” he said. “I just want to let their bodies bounce back now from all the hard training earlier in the week.”
Winning would be the goal for those CCS Masters contenders on the weekend, but Temko said his main objective at that moment was to put the wind in their sails.
“I always just tell them to go out there and wrestle their hardest,” he said. “I don’t really care if they win or lose as long as they just try their hardest.”
Temko explained that having the right wrestling partner is the key to effective training. “Even though it’s an individual sport, I think a lot of the training relies on having competent wrestling partners,” he said. “You need to have people who are going to be able to push you.”
Gabe Ober, who competed on the weekend in the 132-pound bracket, was practicing with his longtime teammate Aaron Landin.
“I just came here to help Gabe make sure he is ready,” said Landin.
Looking back at the season, Ober said working with Landin was a personal highlight. “It was just awesome being able to wrestle together and progress together,” he said. “It was the reason why I kept coming back.”
In the end, two seniors got close to the podium at the CCS Masters Tournament, taking home fourth-place medals: Marcos Bautista placed in the 162-pound bracket and Nico Mandujano placed in the 197-pound bracket.
Bautista had a rocky season, but he didn’t get derailed. “There were a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “A shoulder injury from my sophomore year reoccurred a little bit before the season even started, and I was out for close to two months. Then when I came back for my first tournament, I injured my rib and that took me out for a while too.”
Although he didn’t reach his goal of becoming a state qualifier, Bautista said he felt a sense of satisfaction knowing that he performed better than last year.
“I couldn’t have done it without my coaches,” said Bautista, who is considering joining the HMB wrestling coaching staff after graduation. “They all believed in me. I do feel a little lost that I didn’t qualify for state, but I only made it this far because of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.