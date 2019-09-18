The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity water polo team split a pair of matches on Saturday during a tournament at Aragon High School.
First, the Cougars beat Hillsdale, 14-7. The Cougars benefited from a strong start. Nico Simrock scored eight goals, and the Cougars got two each from Andy Vana and Ian O’Connor. Weston Warren and Griffin Chalif each scored one.
The Cougars fell in the second game, losing 12-8 to Burlingame. The Cougars started out behind, but managed to fight their way to the end, scoring more goals than the Panthers in the final quarter.
Half Moon Bay got four goals from Nico Simrock, three from Andy Vana, and one from Ian O’Connor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.