  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News
image-water polo
The Half Moon Bay High School Cougars split a pair of matches at a water polo tournament at Aragon High School on Saturday. The team practiced at the Half Moon Bay High School pool before the weekend match. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity water polo team split a pair of matches on Saturday during a tournament at Aragon High School.

First, the Cougars beat Hillsdale, 14-7. The Cougars benefited from a strong start. Nico Simrock scored eight goals, and the Cougars got two each from Andy Vana and Ian O’Connor. Weston Warren and Griffin Chalif each scored one.

The Cougars fell in the second game, losing 12-8 to Burlingame. The Cougars started out behind, but managed to fight their way to the end, scoring more goals than the Panthers in the final quarter.

Half Moon Bay got four goals from Nico Simrock, three from Andy Vana, and one from Ian O’Connor. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments