The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity volleyball team won three of four matches at the Rancho Cotate High School Tournament. The Cougars finished in third place out of 16 teams in a tournament that featured teams from the greater Bay Area.
The offense was led by Annie Steger who had 20 aces and 21 kills for the day. Shea Wakasa contributed 16 kills. The team worked together on defense with Shea Wakasa, Susy Gutierrez, Kylie DeMartini, Alexis Garcia, Annie Steger and Natalie Inglis all contributing more than 10 digs each.
Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Sequoia 3
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars lost at home despite Annie Steger’s eight kills and Shea Wakasa’s five kills. Shea Wakasa also contributed with 10 digs, while Susy Gutierrez and Kylie DeMartini had 25 combined digs.
Girls junior varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Sequoia 0
Both teams were undefeated in league play going into the contest. The Cougars ended up sweeping the Ravens, moving to 7-0 in league and 15-4 overall.
Boys varsity water polo
Mills 12
Half Moon Bay 5
The Vikings came out strong and never lost their lead.
The Cougars fought hard, but it was not enough to bridge the point gap. A strong showing from goalies Max Barron and Luke Longaker, with a total of 14 blocks and two steals, kept it close.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Kai Guevara with two goals, and one goal each from Griffin Chalif, Nico Simrock, and Ian O’Connor. Elijah Lurie had three assists.
