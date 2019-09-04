The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls volleyball team headed down the coast to win their first official match of the season on Thursday night. The Cougars beat the Scotts Valley Falcons in three sets to one, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21.
Mia Etheridge led the way with a game high 14 kills. Alexis Garcia added 11 kills of her own along with three aces. Kylie DeMartini had 19 assists.
The Cougars will have their next match today against Pacific Bay. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Half Moon Bay High School.
Junior varsity
Half Moon Bay 2
Scotts Valley 0
The Cougar JV girls played the Falcons on a hot, muggy day for the first preseason game of the year.
The team came out swinging in the first set with Meagan Mitchell serving the team to a 9-0 start before the Falcons scored their first point. The set continued with the Cougars putting up a strong defense and attacking with a dynamic offense, including another long run of serving from Jasmine Standez. The set concluded with a decisive 25-7 final score.
The Cougars won the second set, 25-17, to sweep the Falcons.
The JV Cougars next face off against Pacific Bay on Wednesday at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.