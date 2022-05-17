The Half Moon Bay High School track and field team showed up at sunny Woodside field on May 7 to compete in the Pacific Athletic League finals, a qualifying event to get to the Central Coast Sectionals.
Half Moon Bay High School competed against a plethora of schools, including rival Terra Nova. Paul Farnsworth, a 17-year veteran coach, was very pleased with his team’s overall performance and was particularly proud of three girls who had personal bests, as well as qualified for the CCS.
“We had a senior, Anna Bikle, she finished in sixth place in the 800 meters, which makes her All League,” Farnsworth said. “She ran a personal best of 2:28.34. It was a personal best by six seconds, that’s a gigantic, great race for her.”
Among the noteworthy performances was sophomore Kamryn Lamprecht. She placed in both the 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter hurdles.
“Kamryn Lamprecht is only a sophomore and she is League champion in the 300 hurdles. She missed our school record by 3/100ths of a second, coming in at 47.52 seconds,” said Farnsworth. “She also came in second in the 100 hurdles with a 17.29 time. She had a wonderful day.”
Stephanie Spencer, a junior at Half Moon Bay, also showed up to win. She placed third in the discus and now advances to the Central Coast Sectionals.
“I started competing in seventh grade,” Spencer said. “At this meet, I only competed in discus and I placed third out of 12.
“My biggest challenge has been trying to compete with a sprained ankle. It’s getting a little better every day,” she said.
Farnsworth and his team have been working hard to qualify for the PAL finals.
“It is no small thing,” he said. “We didn't have very many athletes this year. Some schools have a lot. We are in a rebuild mode after COVID. We had about 45 kids on the team, but all of the other schools have twice that, three times that.”
