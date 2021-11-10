The Half Moon Bay High School tennis doubles team of Charlotte Ragozin and Norah Lynch came in third place in the semifinals of the Peninsula Athletic League doubles tournament on Thursday, upsetting two higher seeds.
“They won two matches against very solid opponents by playing strategic doubles together as a team,” said Harriet Ragozin, Half Moon Bay High School girls tennis head coach, in an email to the Review. “The key to their success was the number of points they won at the net.”
Ragozin and Lynch were the No. 6 seed when they entered the tournament. On Nov. 2, they beat a team from Terra Nova High School, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round and a team from Hillsdale High School, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.
On Nov. 3 they challenged the No. 3 seed from Burlingame High School in the quarterfinals. The team got off to a strong start, taking the first set, 6-2, but Burlingame came back to take the second set, 6-0. In the third set Burlingame took an early 4-1 lead, but Ragozin and Lynch fought back, winning the next five matches to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Fresh off of an upset, the girls took on the No. 2 seed team from Menlo-Atherton that went on to win the tournament. The Cougars lost both sets, 6-1, 6-1.
On Thursday, Ragozin and Lynch were matched up against the fifth seed, from Carlmont, to play for third place.
The Cougars came out strong, taking the first set, 6-4. The girls took an early 4-1 lead before Carlmont took the next two games but the team stayed calm and took the next two games and the match with a 6-3 victory in the third set.
“Charlotte (Ragozin) is a great ball striker and her opponents had difficulty handling her baseline shots, setting up Norah (Lynch) to be aggressive at the net,” said Harriet Ragozin. “Norah (Lynch) has excellent anticipation and great volleys. It was impressive how they worked together, complementing each others' strengths and keeping each other focused and relaxed through tight matches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.