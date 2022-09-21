The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity tennis team took on some tough competitors from Burlingame High School on Thursday in its first league home match of the season. The Cougars fell, 7-0, but head coach Harriet Ragozin said the score didn’t reflect how well she thought the team played.
“I was very impressed by the level of play and the effort from our team,” she said.
Leading the singles competition, Paige Coffman fell, 6-1, 6-2, and Charlotte Ragozin fell, 6-1, 6-1.
“I feel good about it,” said Coffman. “I did the best I could, and I just enjoyed playing with her because she was really good. I learned some things from her.”
Last year Coffman was the No. 1 doubles seed and this year took on the top singles spot.
“Paige (Coffman) has been looking great,” said coach Harriet Ragozin. “She worked really hard in the offseason and she’s come so far. Her strength is that she makes players take one more shot. She just stays in the point. She’s really good on defense. Charlotte (Ragozin) has a different style. She hits with a little more pace. They’re good practice partners because they have different techniques, so they each get better practice against each other.”
Singles Kate Underwood and Audrey Rock fell to their opponents, both 6-0, 6-3. On the doubles courts Stephanie Spencer and Shahbano Aurangzeb lost, 6-3, 6-0; Bela Davila and Jessica Perez-Rubio fell, 6-0, 6-1; and Nora Flynn and Giorgia Carter lost, 6-0, 6-3.
Ragozin, one of nine seniors on the team, is looking to enjoy her last season and time with fellow seniors.
While the team boasts a lot of seniority, it also has some rising players. Harriet Ragozin said that in her six years with the school, this is the first season hat the Cougars have been able to field both a varsity and junior varsity team. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.