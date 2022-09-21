Charlotte Ragozin

Charlotte Ragozin plays second singles in a match against Burlingame High School on Thursday. 

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity tennis team took on some tough competitors from Burlingame High School on Thursday in its first league home match of the season. The Cougars fell, 7-0, but head coach Harriet Ragozin said the score didn’t reflect how well she thought the team played. 

“I was very impressed by the level of play and the effort from our team,” she said. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

