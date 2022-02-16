Friday night was a big one for both the Cougar boys and girls varsity basketball teams as they finished undefeated seasons with victories over rival Terra Nova High School. They also celebrated their seniors.
“We’ve had this game circled on the schedule for sure,” said Owen Wooliever, a senior on the Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team. “There was a lot of talk from the other team about how the tides are turning with this rivalry, but we don’t believe that at all.”
The 66-52 victory marks the boys’ 32nd straight win over Terra Nova.
The Half Moon Bay High School girls team finished off a 12-0 Peninsula Athletic League North undefeated season with a 54-30 win.
“It was a great way to end it,” said senior Jayda Bodas. “The environment, all the spirit. Everyone really came out.”
The league champions held their opponents to 28 points per game while averaging 55 this season. The girls have won the league championship two of the last three years, and have won 86 games in the last 10 years, the most in both the Peninsula Athletic League North and South divisions.
“(Half Moon Bay) is fast and they shoot at a high percentage,” said Terra Nova girls head coach Kawann Summerville.
The competition was intense between the girls, every player diving for loose balls, and both rosters fighting for rebounds. Half Moon Bay played tough defense amid chants from a full and spirited crowd. The Tigers struggled to get much past half court before the Cougars were jumping in their passing lanes.
“(The noise) fires me up,” said Cougar senior Abby Kennedy. “I love it.
“A lot of our shots weren’t falling tonight, but we played really well together on defense,” she said. “We got stops, and Sierra (Young) got a lot of steals by just being in the right place.”
Half Moon Bay finished the first half up 35-23, and Terra Nova trailed for the remainder of the game.
The Half Moon Bay boys also got off to a strong offensive start, up 7-2 in the first few minutes of the game and finishing the first quarter up 15-6. Chants of “Let's go, Cougars” overpowered those of “Let’s go, Tigers,” as the final minute ticked down in the second quarter. By then, Half Moon Bay was up 23-17.
“(Terra Nova) plays really hard,” said John Parsons, Cougar boys head coach. “They definitely hurt us on the rebounds in the first half and they did a good job on defensive pressure. They turned us over a number of times.”
The Tigers had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and forced nine turnovers. The Cougars only had two turnovers and allowed far fewer offensive rebounds in the second half.
“I think we’re a dangerous team,” he said. “I think a lot of teams don’t want to face us. We just want to hang a banner and get that CCS championship.”
The boys outscored the Tigers in the final two quarters, securing the victory for the two seniors.
