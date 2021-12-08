Half Moon Bay High School sophomore Deia Kerseg placed 91st in the Division III race at the 34th California Interscholastic Federation Cross Country Championships on Nov. 27, in Fresno, with a time of 20.05 minutes.
“I was really nervous,” said Kerseg. “I was amazed at how many people were there. It was one of the hardest races for me. It was more competitive than the other ones and it was different because I didn’t have my team with me on this one.”
Kerseg also came in sixth place at the Central Coast Section championships. She was the fourth finisher from CCS at the state meet.
“She is a really hard worker,” said Half Moon Bay High School cross-country coach Paul Farnsworth in an email to the Review. “She is smart and tough. She is naturally gifted. She is a really healthy human being. As a sophomore, she shows outstanding leadership qualities and will be an excellent mentor for new teammates in the future.”
There were 209 finishers in the 5,000-meter state championship race. Kerseg was the only Cougar attending.
“Working with my team is a big help,” said Kerseg. “Also working hard and being able to keep going after all the setbacks of the last year and the different training aspects.”
Kerseg has been running competitively since sixth grade. She was motivated by her sister, Cleome Kerseg, who ran in the state meet twice. Deia Kerseg wants to earn more state patches than her older sister.
Deia Kerseg also plays soccer and plans to run track in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.