Half Moon Bay High School graduate Austin Hilton was among three members of the Linfield College men’s basketball team to receive all-Northwest Conference honors.

Austin averaged 6.8 rebounds a game and was second in the conference in field-goal percentage. He maintains a 3.98 grade-point average, according to the McMinnville, Ore., college.

— from staff reports

