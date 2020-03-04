Half Moon Bay High School graduate Austin Hilton was among three members of the Linfield College men’s basketball team to receive all-Northwest Conference honors.
Austin averaged 6.8 rebounds a game and was second in the conference in field-goal percentage. He maintains a 3.98 grade-point average, according to the McMinnville, Ore., college.
— from staff reports
