The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls basketball team took the title at the Liberty High School Tournament with a 54-51 win over Arcata on Saturday in what was another close game for the Cougars.
The Cougars needed to stop two Arcata second-half runs to control the lead and put Arcata away. The pace of the game was hectic with both teams applying a nonstop, defensive pressure.
The underclasswomen led the way. Sophomore Abby Kennedy received the tournament MVP award. She averaged 14 points per game with seven rebounds. Allie Dioli, a freshman, was named to the all-tourney team. She hit five 3-pointers in the game with Liberty. Ally Co, who is also a freshman, was named to the all-tourney team for running the point.
Friday
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 49
Liberty 42
The Cougars needed to grind out defensive stops and knock down shots to take and hold on to the lead late in the game.
Thursday
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
Eureka 52
The Cougars improved to 7-2 on the season with another close and exciting win. Going into the matchup, Eureka High School was 11-2 with a strong inside game. However, aggressive off-the-ball play, along with sound defensive rotations, allowed the Cougars to control the pace of the game en route to a win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.