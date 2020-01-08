  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls basketball team took the title at the Liberty High School Tournament with a 54-51 win over Arcata on Saturday in what was another close game for the Cougars.

The Cougars needed to stop two Arcata second-half runs to control the lead and put Arcata away. The pace of the game was hectic with both teams applying a nonstop, defensive pressure.

The underclasswomen led the way. Sophomore Abby Kennedy received the tournament MVP award. She averaged 14 points per game with seven rebounds. Allie Dioli, a freshman, was named to the all-tourney team. She hit five 3-pointers in the game with Liberty. Ally Co, who is also a freshman, was named to the all-tourney team for running the point.

 

Friday

Girls varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 49

Liberty 42

The Cougars needed to grind out defensive stops and knock down shots to take and hold on to the lead late in the game.

 

Thursday

Girls varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 58

Eureka 52

The Cougars improved to 7-2 on the season with another close and exciting win. Going into the matchup, Eureka High School was 11-2 with a strong inside game. However, aggressive off-the-ball play, along with sound defensive rotations, allowed the Cougars to control the pace of the game en route to a win.

