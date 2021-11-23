The Cougars defeated Jefferson on Thursday in a preseason scrimmage. Zoe Bowman netted a hat trick in her first high school match. Alex Lourenco scored two goals. Nalani Sanchez scored two goals and Sydney Fingerhut added one as well.
Denely Acosta, Jessica Barajas and Jenna Minkstein all had assists for their teammates. The girls varsity and JV soccer teams will compete next at Woodside High School on Nov 29.
— from staff reports
