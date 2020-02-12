The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls basketball team improved to 20-3 and 10-1 in the Peninsula Athletic League with a 55-42 win at Jefferson on Friday. These Cougars became the fourth team in five years to hit the 20-win mark.
Balanced scoring and tough defense led to Friday’s win. Seven Cougars scored in the road victory.
Both the boys and girls teams play at Terra Nova on Friday to end the regular season. r
Friday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
Jefferson 53
The Cougars clinched the PAL North championship heading into the rivalry game at Terra Nova on Friday.
Mykola Ediger scored 28 points and contributed big rebounds, important assists and blocked shots in the game. Ben McKnight scored 15 for Half Moon Bay.
Feb. 5
Boys varsity soccer
Sequoia 2
Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars, playing on the road, struggled to get shots on goal. The team took only three in the loss.
Pablo Jaramillo scored in the second half for the Cougars.
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 54
Westmoor 44
The Cougars took control in the Peninsula Athletic League North with the victory.
Half Moon Bay’s teamwork led to turnovers and easy baskets. The team combined for 11 3-pointers.
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 69
Westmoor 45
Half Moon Bay continued its undefeated run through the PAL North to sit atop the standings at 10-0 (17-5 overall).
The Cougars made their first 5 shots including buckets off of two steals to take an early lead. For a time, the Cougars led by as much as 40.
Mykola Ediger was efficient and dominant, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, along with nine assists and four rebounds.
