The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity basketball season came to an end in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament on March 3. The Cougars were beaten by St. Mary’s of Berkeley, 72-50, on the Panthers’ court.
The Cougars got off to a good start and led, 17-12, after the first quarter. The Cougars shot six of nine from the field early. Zeke Syme scored on a breakaway to make it 25-17 for Half Moon Bay’s biggest lead of the game.
The Panthers got tough on defense, forcing turnovers and fouls. St. Mary’s scored 13 straight to lead at the half, then went on an 11-2 run early in the second half.
Mykola Ediger finished the game with 23 points. Ben McKnight had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars finished the season 20-8, including 12-0 in league play. r
