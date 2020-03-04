  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity basketball team fell, 56-52, in a valiant effort at the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinals on Thursday. It is not the end of the road for the Cougars, however. They received an at-large bid to the state tournament and were to play Tuesday night at Saint Mary’s.

Tuesday’s California Interscholastic Federation tourney game was played after the Review’s print deadlines. For updates, see hmbreview.com.

On Thursday, the Cougars took an early lead on the strength of three 3-pointers — two from Lukas Meighen and one from Sean Kennedy. Mykola Ediger scored 15 on the game, including three in a row in the first quarter.

The Padres came back in the second quarter and took a halftime lead. Carmel’s size was a challenge the rest of the way and the Cougars were not able to overcome the deficit.

— from staff reports

