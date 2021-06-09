Seniors Tristan Hofmann, Josh Dybalski, David Nieves, Todd Damrosch, Coleman Colucci and Tanner Bye stepped on the baseball field at Half Moon Bay High School for the last time on June 2. They capped off a five-game win streak with a lopsided, 8-1 victory against Mills High School.
“It was fun to be home for our last game for Senior Night, but it’s kind of bittersweet because it’s been a long four years,” said Dybalski. “It’s definitely tough to acknowledge that it’s over.”
Every senior either scored or drove in a run on their special day.
“I just can't say enough about those guys (the seniors),” said head coach Brian Anderson as the seniors led the team in taking care of the field, post-game. “They all contribute. They’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting around here as far as leadership; they are on top of all these jobs out here.
“Just a bunch of great boys on and off the field,” he said. “It’ll be a huge loss when our season is over…. I’m really excited that we’ve got at least one more game with them.”
Liam Harrington got the Cougars off to a hot start in their final regular season contest by pitching 1-2-3 in the first inning.
“Everything went well,” Anderson said. “Pitchers threw strikes. Liam (Harrington) and Ryan (Harrington) did a great job and the defense behind them was outstanding too. Everybody was just playing with a lot of energy, and the guys were really feeling the ball and making good throws.”
Half Moon Bay held Mills scoreless until the fifth inning while securing their first five runs.
“The offense was rolling too, with all those seniors in the lineup at the top,” Anderson said. “I think it just gave a really good energy for the team.”
Leading 5-1, Half Moon Bay scored twice in the fifth inning. Bye scored as he stole third base, and a wild throw allowed him to reach home. Jared Mettam scored on a William Moffit infield single.
The Cougars scored their final run in the sixth inning as Nieves scored on a sacrifice fly from Damrosch.
Half Moon Bay was led to victory by a strong pitching performance from Harrington as he recorded two strikeouts and pitched for five innings.
“We’ve come together a lot,” said Hofmann. “We’ve been practicing a lot and I think we’re starting to hit and field better. I think just everything is coming together as a whole.”
Half Moon Bay earned the chance to play this week against an unannounced opponent, and, if they keep up their win streak and secure a victory, they will be in the Central Coast Section tournament.
“It was fun having an actual season this year,” said senior Colucci. “I didn’t expect to have one because we missed out last year, so just having all the guys around and playing with them, it was fun.”
Next year, the seniors on the team are heading on to their next pursuits. Hofmann will attend the University of Puget Sound to play football. Dybalski and Nieves will attend Cañada Community College. Colucci will attend Skyline
Community College and Bye will attend Oregon State University. Damrosch has plans to pursue commercial fishing.
