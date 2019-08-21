The Half Moon Bay High School boys water polo program is kicking off this season with a new coach. Alyson Osgood is a Half Moon Bay High School alumna who recently graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara, where she studied linguistics.
Osgood played water polo for Half Moon Bay for three years and swam for four. She played on the club water polo team for four years in college, winning a national championship in 2016.
Osgood heard about the coaching opening at her old high school and wanted to fill that hole in the aquatics program. “I wanted to give back to this community,” said Osgood. “Water polo has brought me so much in terms of community, personal growth and friendships.”
Osgood coached the junior varsity girls water polo team with Tracy Hilvert during the 2016 and 2017 summers while she was home from school. She is also coaching certified through USA Swimming and has helped out coaching part time with the Mavericks swimming program since 2017.
“The transition is a bit hectic and definitely an adjustment, but it’s going well,” said Osgood. “I’m really looking forward to this season. It’s always great to be working on the coast.”
Osgood hopes to bring new enthusiasm to this program after the quick turnover these last couple years. Osgood is the second boys coach since Justin Ferdinand left in 2018. Thomas Agramonte, the coach last year, left after just one season.
Ferdinand, now the athletic director and varsity water polo coach at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, said the coaching turnover is to be expected.
“It’s not specific to HMBHS,” he said. “It’s a struggle everywhere. We had difficulty here at Serra finding a new coach and we have a top-notch facility. It can also be attributed to the sport in general. It’s difficult to coach unless you played in high school or college.”
Coaching high school athletics can also be difficult for people who work full time because of the difficult hours of games and practices.
Practices for both the junior varsity and varsity boys teams started up with the school year. Both teams will scrimmage against Serra on Tuesday to launch the season, and their first league games will be against Mills High School on Sept. 9.
“There’s a lot of talent,” said Osgood. “It’s going to be a good challenge. They are going to have some good competition this season, but nothing they can’t handle.”
