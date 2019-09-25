The Cabrillo Educational Foundation is hosting its first annual cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Shoreline Station in Half Moon Bay. All proceeds go directly to the CEF’s endowment fund, which provides money to science and literacy programs for public schools from Montara to Half Moon Bay.
Admission is free for spectators. Those looking to donate and compete will enter a legitimate tournament. Members of the California Cornhole Association will be facilitating the event, which costs $80 for a team of two players. Teams will compete in round-robin play to a single elimination bracket, with a minimum of three games guaranteed. The winning team will win $500 and the runner-up will receive $250.
CEF Executive Director Corrine Bucher said the foundation chose cornhole specifically because of its easy-going and inclusive nature. As of last week, 40 of the maximum 50 spots were filled.
“No one is excluded from playing,” Bucher said. “We wanted to have a fun, casual, community party, something that anybody could come to.”
This fundraiser comes with star power. Bucher pulled some strings and managed to get Chris Mullin, former Golden State Warriors star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer to commit to play in the tournament. Mullin was a five-time NBA all-star and won two Olympic gold medals during his 16 seasons in the NBA.
Families are encouraged, and there is a designated children’s cornhole area as well. Both participants and spectators can enjoy local wine and beer provided by Sacrilege Brewery, Pedro Point Brewing, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. and Barterra Winery along with food from Sam’s Chowder Mobile, The Cove, Romesco and Jayme’s Tacos. The CEF will also be selling 50-50 lottery tickets — half the pot goes to the endowment, the other to a lucky winner. There is currently more than $2,500 in the pot.
“This event speaks to the generosity of our local businesses and the individuals that support CEF’s mission of investing in our students,” Bucher said. “We’re inviting the community out for a really fun time of good-spirited competition.”
