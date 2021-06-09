With the lifting of COVID restrictions, competitive soccer is back in action on the coast. The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club, a local competitive league, is offering free summer training sessions for players ages 8-13.
Trainings will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 16 to July 7, at the Cunha soccer fields. All players, 8-13, are welcome to join the training sessions June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7. No registration is required, but a release form is needed, so a parent should be present at drop-off. Players should wear sneakers or cleats and bring shin guards.
For more information please email doc@hmbsoccerclub.com.
— from staff reports
