Now that the Winter Olympics have come to a close, it’s time to consider the next generation of U.S. talent with Olympic aspirations. Although Half Moon Bay may be a small coastal town, there is no small amount of talent here. Currently, there are three teenage competitors with their eyes on the top tier of the podium.
Sixteen-year-old Sydney McGuirk and Dedon Prince, 17, both swim competitively for the Mavericks Swim Team and the Half Moon Bay High School swim team. They both have their eyes set on future medal competitions.
McGuirk has been swimming competitively as far back as she can remember. “I was 6 when I started competing,” she said. “I don’t know if it was something that I actually wanted to do. When I got to a certain level, they simply put me in a meet.”
Prince’s origin as a swimmer mirrors McGuirk's. He began swimming competitively for the Mavericks Swim Team at age 7 and continues to dedicate his energy, time and effort to the team.
“I swim five days a week and sometimes morning practices during the week,” he said. “From the ages of 9 to 13 I’d go six days a week with morning practices at 7 a.m.”
Kaiya Hanepen, 17, is also a coastal teen with big goals. Hanepen is a competing member of the Palisades Freeride Snowboard team and now lives full time in Truckee so she can train for the Junior Freeride World Championships.
“Currently, I’m doing independent study and living in Truckee full time,” she said. “It’s been a complete shift of my life to give up everything in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica and start really pursuing this seriously. I’m on the mountain every day. I’m living up here in Truckee, I’m very focused.”
Focus and sacrifice are not foreign concepts to these teens. McGuirk recalls, “… in middle school I had to leave early from every dance because I would have to wake up early to go to a swim meet. I was always the kid who showed up to all of the events with wet hair and goggle marks.”
Likewise, Prince explains, “I can’t really hang out with friends that much. I’ve had to skip surf sessions just to go to swim practice.”
Hanepen puts these sacrifices in perspective as she also explains the risk involved in her sport.
“Honestly, I know what I'm doing is so freaking crazy. The body is so fragile, you only have a certain amount of time you can do it. Of course I’ll be so bummed if something happens and I don't get to do it, but I know that the time is short and I have to put all my effort and energy in right now to do it and see where it goes.”
The hard work has paid off for Hanepen who is currently ranked third in the world for Junior Freeriding. “The last two years I got invited to Freeride Junior World Championships,” she said. “They only invite six girls in the world to this. I was so grateful to be one of them the past couple years.” 2022 has been a strong year for Hanepen. She took first in the French Freeride series in Les Arcs, France, and third in the Freeride Junior World Championship in Kappl, Austria. She has taken first in all divisions here in California.
As for Prince, he has also been breaking records and claiming space on the winners podium. At the Cal Invitational Swim Meet, Prince competed in five events and set personal and USA records in the 17-18 AA category. He had an astounding win in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in 12.9 seconds faster than anyone else, in an event usually determined by milliseconds.
Locally, McGuirk hopes to go on to break Half Moon Bay High School swimming records and to win competitions in CCS in the upcoming season.
