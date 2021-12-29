Cunha Intermediate School eighth-graders Lucy Collins and Tatum Mullins competed at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship held on Dec. 11 in Paris, Ky.
The athletes were confronted with cold, 21 mph winds and raced within 150 miles of devastating tornadoes.
“Lucy (Collins) and Tatum (Mullins) did great,” said Coastside Youth Running Club coach Fernando Ramos in an email to the Review. “They both did an incredible job of handling the elements, handling the pressure of a big championship race, executing racing strategies perfectly, as well as navigating the course. They both had overall outstanding performances.”
Out of the 334 runners lined up at the start line, Mullins finished the 4,000-meter course in 103rd place with a time of 17:39.5. Collins finished in 199th place with a time of 18:57.8.
Collins and Mullins are both 13 years old, so can participate in the 13- and 14-year-old division again after another year of training.
— Emma Spaeth
