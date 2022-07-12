At a typical high school mountain biking race there could be 70 to 80 athletes corralled at the start.
“That’s a lot of handlebars and feet,” said coach Scott Hara. “It takes a little bit of time for them to get used to that because most of the time we’re just riding by ourselves. It's a very different feel.”
The Coastside Composite Mountain Bike Club is only in its second year, but members are gaining traction and competition experience quickly. This year four riders on the team qualified for the 2022 NorCal League State Championships, held in Lower Lake, Calif.
“The kids did great,” said Hara. “Each one of them improved this season.”
At the state championships, club member Hideto Hara finished on the podium in third place, Nathan Loof placed 40th, Gavin Koelsch placed 59th, and Ethan Lucas finished 64th.
“That’s pretty significant,” said Hara.
Hara started the club last year because his son Hideto liked to ride. Scott Hara himself has been riding competitively since middle school, and he said they are a mountain biking family.
“It’s a healthy thing,” he said. “It’s a good endurance sport.”
Last year at the inauguration of the club, it had four members, but this year the club has grown to include 14 mountain bikers. Practices for the riders began in November, and the riders kicked off the competitive season in January at a race at Granite Bay Beach, in Folsom Lake, where Mac Henry placed third in his division.
Throughout the remainder of the season, riders got points for each race depending on how they finished. That ultimately dictates who from each district makes it to the state competition.
“The whole thing is about developing skills for a lifelong love of cycling,” said Hara.
During the season they practiced all over the Coastside, up in the hills, behind Wavecrest Open Space, and, when COVID-19 restrictions allowed it, they participated in spin classes with Empowered Fitness to work on endurance. Hara said the
really competitive kids were riding five or six days a week in preparation for competition, but competition isn’t required to be part of the club. Hara mentioned that most kids decide to race once they try it out, but it’s optional.
The team arrives at competitions a day early to practice and camp out that night.
“The kids get to hang out and just do kid stuff,” said Hara. “Usually there’s very little (Wi-Fi) reception so they’re playing with sticks, rocks and fire.
“There’s no bike shop around, so they’re prepping their bikes themselves,” he said.
Hara also hopes that the team creates opportunities for other things for members, like social media management and race photography, among other things.
“They’re building a skill set that may carry over to more than bike racing for 90 percent of these kids,” he said.
Hara is looking to expand the team, and hopes to someday make it a sport at the local high schools.
This year, the team expanded from just being a skill-building riding team, to helping out with community support projects. Members of the team participated in a monthly Bike Temple program with Abundant Grace to help repair bicycles for low-income Coastsiders.
Anyone interested in joining the team can contact Hara at scott.hara@gmail.com, and check out the team on social media.
