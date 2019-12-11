  1. Home
Four Coastside youth athletes have qualified for the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships to be held on Saturday in Madison, Wisc. Tatum Mullins, Deia Kerseg, Henry Glasscock and Hideto Hara are all members of the Coastside Youth Running Club coached by Fernando Ramos.

The four have been competing in regional events to earn the invitation. The coach has created a gofundme.com campaign to raise money for the trip. To help, search “Helping our Coastside team get to Nationals” on gofundme.com.

