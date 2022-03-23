The Coastside Girls Basketball League is back and starting up again this week.
The program is open for third- through eighth-grade girls of all age levels. Beginning today, practices will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cabrillo Unified District Event Center, 530 Kelly Ave. At practice, the girls will be divided by age, grade and skill level. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays there will be games and competition.
The program introduces and develops basketball fundamentals with focus on communication and athleticism and an emphasis on having fun.
The cost of the season is $210, and will run on Wednesdays and Fridays through May 13. The league doesn’t want to let cost prevent participation.
All girls need to be registered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, which can be done at bgccoastside.org under “Basketball Programs.”
For more information, contact coach Antonio Veloso at antonio_veloso@steris.com.
