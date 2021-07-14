Coach Corey Cilia at Summer Basketball League

Coach Corey Cilia, center, addresses the kids attending a summer basketball league at the Boys and Girls Club, which is being held at the Cabrillo Event Center at Cunha Intermediate School. Adam Pardee / Review

With the school year wrapped up for Coastside youth, the annual summer basketball programs for boys and girls are underway.

For girls entering third through seventh grade, there are skill workouts from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and eighth through twelfth grades will practice from 6 to 7 p.m. at the CUSD Event Center. The sessions run until July 28.

Children attending a Summer basketball league at the Boys and Girls Club at CUNHA Intermediate School warm up before practice on Thursday. Adam Pardee / Review

To register and get more information about the workouts, email basketballfromthecoast@yahoo.com with the player’s name, age and grade.

The practices will be run by former or current Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball players as well as the coaching staff.

If there is interest, the camps will sign up for weekend tournaments in the Bay Area. They will also potentially be adding on Friday sessions and extending the season if there are enough players to form a team for weekend play.

The boys will also practice from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the CUSD Event Center. Practices are open to boys in third through eighth grade. To register, email johnw@coastsidebasketball.com to be added to the list.

A large bin of basketballs for children attending a Summer basketball league at the Boys and Girls Club at CUNHA Intermediate School on Thursday. Adam Pardee / Review

“The clinics will be a combination of skills, drills, games and scrimmaging,” said John Parsons, head coach of the Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team and summer league coach. “Clinics will be led by current and former Half Moon Bay High School coaches and players. Our goal is to get as good as we can and have as much fun as we can in 90 minutes for grades third through eighth.”

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

