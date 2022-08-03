Many Half Moon Bay residents, baseball enthusiasts, dog walkers and horseshoe throwers all congregate in the same place, Smith Field, the city’s largest park. These stakeholders and more are planning to make their voices heard at a special meeting hosted by the Half Moon Bay City Council tonight to discuss plans for renovating the popular 13-acre park.
Half Moon Bay’s Parks Master Plan identified a need to map out a long-term vision at Smith Field and turn it into more of a “community park” by expanding facilities. Currently, the park features five sports fields, horseshoe pits and a dog park.
For the last six months, the city and its consultant Gates and Associates have gathered public input and designed a revamped Smith Field with the intention of increasing recreation for people of all ages.
The proposed design is a yearslong five-phase approach. The project involved removing one field and replacing another with a multi-use turf field., an expanded dog park and new “sports” courts that could work for basketball or volleyball.
The first development would be paving the main parking lot. Later efforts would expand the dog park and playground, redesign the baseball fields, build new sports courts and turn a baseball field into a turf field. In total, all new facilities and features could cost upward of $16 million, and fundraising and grants would be needed.
The proposal means that eventually the horseshoe pits could be removed, but city staff said they intend to build pits elsewhere with the Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club. The club currently has an agreement with the city to play and maintain the pits at Smith Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.