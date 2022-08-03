Many Half Moon Bay residents, baseball enthusiasts, dog walkers and horseshoe throwers all congregate in the same place, Smith Field, the city’s largest park. These stakeholders and more are planning to make their voices heard at a special meeting hosted by the Half Moon Bay City Council tonight to discuss plans for renovating the popular 13-acre park. 

Half Moon Bay’s Parks Master Plan identified a need to map out a long-term vision at Smith Field and turn it into more of a “community park” by expanding facilities. Currently, the park features five sports fields, horseshoe pits and a dog park.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

