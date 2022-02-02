Smith Field, the popular recreation area at the end of Wavecrest Road, is in the early stages of being updated by the city of Half Moon Bay. As part of the city’s Master Plan guide for Smith Field, the city is now soliciting public feedback through an online survey to gauge how residents feel about the park and envision it for future use.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. It involves 14 questions covering aspects like parking, reasons for visiting, transportation to and from the park, and potential improvements.
The park currently includes five baseball fields, a dog park, horseshoe pits and a concession stand. To take the survey, get more information and receive email updates on the process, visit smithfieldmasterplan.com.
