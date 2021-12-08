Still only 15 years old, Zoe Chait has long been considered one of the Coastside’s best young surfers. Last month, she reinforced that notion with a runner-up finish in the girls under-18 division at the 2021 National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championships in Huntington Beach.
Chait, who turns 16 in May, finished behind Bella Kenworthy, a San Clemente native who went on an unprecedented run at the Nov. 25 event. Kenworthy swept the girls and women’s titles in both the Explorer and Open divisions, making it the first time anyone, male or female, had taken home four titles in a single NSSA Nationals event.
Chait, a sophomore on the Half Moon Bay High School Surf Team, also placed third in the U-16 division. She competed at NSSA Nationals once before at North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 2020. She placed third in Open Women’s and fourth in the Girls U-14 divisions. But she believes the competition perhaps wasn’t as strong as it usually is, with most of the Hawaii and San Clemente contingent absent and COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Chait is sponsored by the wetsuit and apparel brand O’Neill and has become a mainstay on the podium at the Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League competitions. But to compete in events in Southern California, where there is a much larger talent pool and waves often require surfers to work harder to generate their own speed and power, Chait approaches her heats with a competitive mindset. For technique and strategy, she works with Andre Gioranelli, a Santa Cruz-based coach.
But to figure out the nuances of Huntington Beach, a popular wave for amateur to professional surfers alike, she paired up with Christian Saenz, a local resident and former professional surfer. He helped Chait figure out the positioning and wave selection.
“He’s lived there his whole life and he’s a great coach,” Chait said. “He helped me so much and I really noticed a difference.”
In 2019, Chait traveled to Oahu’s North Shore to attend a camp for young girls hosted by Carissa Moore, the reigning gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics and a five-time world surfing champion. There, Chait saw firsthand a world-class display of style and power that she’s determined to emulate. But Chait acknowledged the difficulty of training for competitions at Huntington Beach, noting there aren’t many places nearby that can replicate it.
“It's helpful to live here because I’ll go out and if it’s eight-foot Huntington, it’s going to be fine. Eight-foot Kelly Street is 10 times heavier,” Chait said with a laugh.
Chait enjoys the usual thrills of surfing without a jersey along the California coast. No heats, no pressure, just good waves with minimal crowds. But unlike many of her peers, Chait has a knack for winning. Chait is a student of the game and is taking notes from the world’s best surfers. Specifically, she credits her training outside of the water as key to her recent success. She trains three times a week at Raul Castillo’s martial arts gym, where kickboxing classes hone her balance and power.
“It’s just like surfing; you want to be aware of what your body’s doing because you could hurt yourself or someone else,” Chait said.
Chait is grateful to attend a private online educational program that gives her time to train and travel. She’s also quick to acknowledge the steady encouragement of friends and family. She counts Thomas and Peter Lundgard of Tommy Tsunami Surf School as supporters. Realtor and surfer Chris Loeswick, who organizes the annual Jetty Classic event Chait routinely dominates, is also a fan. Chait and her father, Marcus, spend a lot of time in their sprinter van while traveling to competitions between Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.
Eventually, Chait hopes to compete on the highest level of professional surfing, traveling the globe to compete against the world’s best women. Though it's a long path ahead, Chait is showing she’s disciplined enough to put in the hard work out of the water that she hopes will benefit her when she’s ready.
“It pushes me a lot more,” Chait said of surfing against stiffer competition. “I love doing the contests up here, and there are a bunch of great girls in Santa Cruz that go to nationals. But down south, there’s just more. There are more heats and more times when you have to be on your game 100 percent to make heats.”
