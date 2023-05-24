At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar State Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the beach with the goal of increasing opportunities for underserved populations that historically have not been able to utilize the shore.
The process for adopting new rules for surf schools and camps at the popular beach began in June 2020 when numerous speakers at a City Council meeting raised concerns about inequities in the permitting process. The existing rules focused on limiting the number of camps and participants on the beach in the interest of safety and crowd management. As a consequence, groups that serve disadvantaged populations tended to be left without permits.
In December 2020 the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission for the city created a task force to study the problem and make recommendations.
Pacifica manages the beach according to an operating agreement with California State Parks. When presented with the proposed change in policy, Coastal Commission staff determined that the city requires a coastal permit in order to allow surf schools to operate on the beach.
While supporting the intent of the changes recommended by the task force, the Coastal Commission determined that the revisions did not effectively solve the problem. Coastal Commission Chair Donne Brownsey likened the permitting guidelines to “separate but not equal” policies of the past.
The revised conditions approved by the commission increase the total number of permits available, establish a transparent scheduling calendar for surf schools and require the city to offer reduced-fee permits at a cost of $200 for nonprofit organizations. With the changes Pacifica becomes the first city in the state to adjust surf school policies to diversify participation.
