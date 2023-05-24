At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar State Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the beach with the goal of increasing opportunities for underserved populations that historically have not been able to utilize the shore.

The process for adopting new rules for surf schools and camps at the popular beach began in June 2020 when numerous speakers at a City Council meeting raised concerns about inequities in the permitting process. The existing rules focused on limiting the number of camps and participants on the beach in the interest of safety and crowd management. As a consequence, groups that serve disadvantaged populations tended to be left without permits.

