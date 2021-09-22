The Cabrillo Education Foundation is hosting its third annual cornhole tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday in the Harbor Village parking lot in Princeton.
The event aims to reconnect the community and raise awareness and funds for the CEF endowment, which supports the seven public schools in the Cabrillo Unified School District from Half Moon Bay up to Montara.
“There are so many fundraisers on the Coastside and we wanted to have something that was special and something that nobody else was doing,” said Corrine Bucher, CEF executive director. “We came up with the idea of cornhole, which is kind of a silly, fun game that everyone can participate in. It’s just a fun thing...”
Members of the California Cornhole Association will be facilitating the event and there are spaces for 150 teams or 300 players. The tournament entry free is $120 per team. Teams will compete in round robin play to a single elimination bracket. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three games. Teams also have the option between competing in the social or competitive bracket.
“We wanted to connect the community and have something that, no matter their age, they would be interested in coming out,” said Bucher.
Along with the cornhole there will be food vendors and local beer and wine. For the first time, this year there will also be a costume contest and a silent auction with a gift card from Alborzi Orthodontics, a Costanoa stay, a cornhole set, a gift certificate from Sam’s Chowder House and more up for bidding.
Former Golden State Warrior and 2015 champion Leandro Barbosa will be making an appearance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We thought it would be fun to have an extra incentive for our community to show up and participate,” said Bucher.
To register for the event, visit ceffund.org or search Eventbrite.com for “Third Annual Coastside Cornhole Tournament.” More information about CEF can also be found on its website.
