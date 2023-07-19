Pirates fall short of championship
The 8-and-under Pirates tournament baseball team fell short of reaching the championship in the Andy Castricone Memorial Tournament that was held from July 11 to 16 in San Carlos.
The Pirates went 3-for-4, losing a nail-biter, 12-9, in their final game of the tournament.
Although they didn’t get a trophy this time around, the Pirates played great team baseball and made huge strides in this tournament. No. 23, Bryson Onu, was a standout player, both offensively and defensively. Over the four games, he went 10-for-12 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He also recorded 33 outs in the field.
The Pirates are led by head coach Justin Holland and assistant coaches Anthony Sprotti, David Lovelace and Steve Fitz. Players include Bo Fitz, Bryson Onu, Bryce Geiser, Landon Morales, Logan Lubach, Ben Miller, Dino Lovelace, Mack Holland, Luca Sprotti, Matteo Seaton, Dillon Junge, Eric Jones, Wyatt Buttler, Henry Kern, Benny Plancarte and Nick Vandemoer.
— from staff reports
Waves host Home Run Derby
The Half Moon Bay Waves 10-and-under girls softball team hosted their first annual Home Run Derby, and organizers say it was a huge success.
Eight-and-under first place went to Bryce Geyser. In the 9 to 13 age group, first place went to Aaron Ortega. For 14 and overs, it came down to a swing off after multiple home runs by Corey Gunning, Chris Romeo and Matt Jones. Romeo was victorious, finishing in first place.
“Thank you to everyone that showed up, and to all of our sponsors,” said Loree Blake, an organizer. “Looking forward to seeing you next year.”
— from staff reports
