Waves head to San Diego with walk-off
The Half Moon Bay Waves 10-and-under girls were once again on fire this weekend at the Pleasanton Summer Classic Softball Tournament, securing first place in the Gold Bracket.
Anya Klotovich, Addison Mendes and Camdyn Blake were solid at the plate, while Lucille Jones, Natalie Marquez-Gonzalez, Sophia Ortega, Makaela Gunning and Kayla Cresci each hit doubles. Ortega kept the baserunners honest on the base path as the catcher threw out multiple attempts to steal. Blake gave up four hits in a combined 11 innings of pitching and Jones pitched 16 innings striking out 27 batters and a dominant 1.75 era over the tournament.
The championship game was a nail-biter against the San Mateo Slammers. With the game tied 6-6 in the last inning, Jones hammered a double off the top of the centerfield fence scoring the winning run and securing the walk-off win.
Next weekend the Waves will conclude their season in San Diego defending their title from last year.
— from staff reports
Last chance for SAL swim lessons
The final sessions of the summer’s swimming lessons offered through the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League begin on July 17.
Sessions run for two weeks and take place Monday through Thursday at the Half Moon Bay High School pool. In all, there are eight, 30-minute sessions.
Registration forms are available from the Half Moon Bay Recreation Department in the Ted Adcock Community Center, at ALAS offices on Purissima Street, and at Coastside Hope in El Granada. Children must be 4-foot-2 to participate.
— from staff reports
Coastsiders shine at rodeo
Wyatt Attard and Trevor Ochoa of San Gregorio both won buckles this Fourth of July at the local Junior Rodeo in Woodside.
The event, hosted by The Mounted Patrol, boasted a variety of events and activities for juniors between 16 and 18 years old to participate in classic rodeo events. Events included roping, tying and steer wrestling, along with barrel racing and pole bending.
The event was also a family friendly affair with pony rides, a petting zoo, mechanical bull, various vendors and a Fourth of July barbecue.
— from staff reports
