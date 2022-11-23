Thursday
Boys varsity basketball
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thursday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
Homestead 39
The Cougars were back on the court this week. They played their first foundation game against Homestead High School in Sunnyvale.
The Cougar bench is currently heavy on injured reserves and started the night with a young crew of players, including freshmen Gio Garduno-Martin and Caiden Guevara and sophomore Asher Meighen. Rounding out the starters were junior Shane Krawetz and senior Drew Dorwin.
While the Cougars got off to a slow start around the basket, they stayed steady and calm, slowly working their way into a game that remained close until the fourth quarter when the Cougars broke away for the win. Leading the night was Dorwin who came away from the evening with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals. Freshman Gio Garduno-Martin showed his skills in both shooting and team play by contributing a huge eight assists, 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Also contributing to the win were Meighen (three assists, six points, two steals), Krawetz (four points, one steal, one rebound) with additional rebounding support from Guevara and resounding blocks by Dom Faenzi and Marco Molossi. Finishing off the night was senior Owen Miller who showed he has not lost his 3-point touch. The Cougars also competed on Nov. 15 in round robin scrimmages with four other schools at Bellarmine Prep, and hosted scrimmages on Saturday.
Mike Mitchell, the founder of Project Play Soccer who plans on opening a “soccer farm” in Sa…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Granada Community Services District reviewed the latest draft of the redesigned Burnham …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After a successful season, the Half Moon Bay Soccer Club 05 Boys Black team secured a second…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It’s hard to choose the best moment in a swim season full of so many successes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This spring Half Moon Bay High School witnessed the revival of a program thought to be extin…
The Half Moon Bay High School track and field team showed up at sunny Woodside field on May …
Raul Castillo Martial Arts Academy of Half Moon Bay took a full team of 36 fighters (some as…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.