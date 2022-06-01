May 24
Boys varsity baseball
Christopher 5
Half Moon Bay 2
Half Moon Bay traveled to Washington Park in Santa Clara to face Christopher from Gilroy in the Central Coast Section Division V semifinals. Christopher got some timely hitting in the first inning and it would be all it needed to move on.
In the second, a Cougar error led to another Christopher run making it 5-0. In the bottom of the second, Half Moon Bay had a big two-out rally as freshman Jason Couto knocked in Aidan Vazquez with an RBI single making it 5-1, Christopher. Half Moon Bay loaded the bases, but ended the inning with a strikeout.
Pitcher Devin Costa settled the Cougars down with brilliant pitching as he would scatter five hits, and record seven strikeouts.
Half Moon Bay loaded the bases again in the bottom of the sixth, but could not bring anyone home.
In the bottom of the seventh, senior Jared Mettam led off with a big double to left field. Senior William Moffitt drove him in with an RBI sacrifice fly to finish the scoring.
Half Moon Bay won its first league Championship in 11 years, and won 17 games in total.
