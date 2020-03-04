The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity tennis team continued its winning ways on Thursday with a 5-2 road win at Woodside.
All four singles players won handily. No. 1 Phineas Lehan led the way with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. Brian Booher, Evan Alexander and Noah Nemiccolo also won.
Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 13
George Washington 0
Starting pitcher David Nieves struck out one batter and picked off another in the first inning and that set the tone for a rout. The Cougars committed no errors in the field and smacked 13 hits at the plate.
Boys JV baseball
George Washington 9
Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars fell behind early and couldn’t make up the difference. Adrian Souza and Liam Harrington had hits for Half Moon Bay.
Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 10
Sacred Heart 3
Danny Guevara held Sacred Heart scoreless in the early frames and scored on an errant pickoff attempt in the first inning.
An eight-run explosion in the fourth put Half Moon Bay ahead for good.
Boys JV baseball
Sacred Heart 5
Half Moon Bay 4
A Cougar error in the last at-bat of the game allowed the Gators to break the tie. Liam Harrington had a good day for Half Moon Bay, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Feb. 26
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
El Camino 0
The Cougars swept a home match with El Camino.
Among the winners were all four singles players, Brian Booher, Evan Alexander, Noah Nemiccolo and Phil Carrig. The doubles teams of Kohei Tanaka and Alex Koron, Calvin George and Taro Tanaka, and Devin Papineau and Dante Rogers also won.
Feb. 25
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 3
San Francisco University 2
The Cougars beat University Prep on the season’s opening day on the home field.
William Moffitt drove in Casildo Guevara to tie the game in the fourth. Another RBI single, by Jared Mettam, tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth.
Josh Dybalski pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings for Half Moon Bay. The Cougars loaded the bases in the seventh for Guevara’s walk-off, game-winning single.
