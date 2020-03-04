  1. Home
Baseball team winning early
The Half Moon Bay High School varsity baseball team has won its first four games of the season. Kent Hwang / Review

The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity tennis team continued its winning ways on Thursday with a 5-2 road win at Woodside.

All four singles players won handily. No. 1 Phineas Lehan led the way with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. Brian Booher, Evan Alexander and Noah Nemiccolo also won.

Saturday

Boys varsity baseball

Half Moon Bay 13

George Washington 0

Starting pitcher David Nieves struck out one batter and picked off another in the first inning and that set the tone for a rout. The Cougars committed no errors in the field and smacked 13 hits at the plate.

Boys JV baseball

George Washington 9

Half Moon Bay 1

The Cougars fell behind early and couldn’t make up the difference. Adrian Souza and Liam Harrington had hits for Half Moon Bay.

Thursday

Boys varsity baseball

Half Moon Bay 10

Sacred Heart 3

Danny Guevara held Sacred Heart scoreless in the early frames and scored on an errant pickoff attempt in the first inning.

An eight-run explosion in the fourth put Half Moon Bay ahead for good.

Boys JV baseball

Sacred Heart 5

Half Moon Bay 4

A Cougar error in the last at-bat of the game allowed the Gators to break the tie. Liam Harrington had a good day for Half Moon Bay, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Feb. 26

Boys varsity tennis

Half Moon Bay 7

El Camino 0

The Cougars swept a home match with El Camino.

Among the winners were all four singles players, Brian Booher, Evan Alexander, Noah Nemiccolo and Phil Carrig. The doubles teams of Kohei Tanaka and Alex Koron, Calvin George and Taro Tanaka, and Devin Papineau and Dante Rogers also won.

Feb. 25

Boys varsity baseball

Half Moon Bay 3

San Francisco University 2

The Cougars beat University Prep on the season’s opening day on the home field.

William Moffitt drove in Casildo Guevara to tie the game in the fourth. Another RBI single, by Jared Mettam, tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth.

Josh Dybalski pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings for Half Moon Bay. The Cougars loaded the bases in the seventh for Guevara’s walk-off, game-winning single. 

