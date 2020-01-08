The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity wrestling team took first place at the Dusty Girls Invite in Cupertino over the weekend.
Joceline Andrade was first at 170 pounds, and Esmeralda Mendez won her second straight event at 143 pounds.
Socorro Aguilar, Elisa Mendez, Yulissa Ramirez and Taylor Micallef all placed second.
The boys varsity wrestling team battled to a 25th-place finish at the Pat Lovell Tournament in Aptos on Dec. 28. At 285 pounds, Caspian Grabowski placed second for Half Moon Bay. Eddy Lopez was sixth at 182 pounds.
The junior varsity boys finished fourth with 95 points at a tournament in Cupertino on Friday. Jake Perkins took first place in his second-ever tournament. Nicolas Mandujano also finished first.
